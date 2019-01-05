Saturday, January 5, 2019

Top Stories

Snow, a hurricane, and record-setting warmth were among Georgia’s top weather events in 2018

When will Brian Kemp be sworn in as governor of Georgia?

Brian Kemp's road to the Georgia governor's mansion was not an easy one. First, he had to get...

Grady Memorial tackles ER overuse

The target group are people who have visited the ER at least six times over a six-month period. Many are poor and...

In Case You Missed It

Portrait of Governor Nathan Deal unveiled at State Capitol

Gov. Nathan Deal was today joined by First Lady Sandra Deal, chief of staff Chris Riley and House Speaker David Ralston to...

What do you think of Fulton County’s new logo?

Georgia sues pharmaceutical companies for consequences of opioid epidemic

Georgia officials stop traffic to help stop human trafficking

GBI: Human remains found in a Candler County scrap yard were...

Crime

Your Family

How to raise a confident child

(Family Features) From taking steps toward the stairs to learning that bubbles don't taste good, exploration is a part of development for...

Here are the top stories in health news that happened in...

The flu is hitting Georgia harder than any other state

Find out if your child’s school just got state funding for...

You weren’t imagining it. Gas is getting cheaper in Georgia

News You Can Use

Here’s where you can dispose of your Christmas tree in Gwinnett...

Don't leave your used Christmas tree by the curb after you take it down. Bring it to the annual Bring One for...

Looking for a new place to get away? New Mexico may...

5 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

Everything you think you know about the Christmas story may be...

Is your home safe from fire this holiday season?

Announcements

Entertainment

Georgia singer Russell Moore taps Dustin Pyrtle as new band member

The International Bluegrass Music Association's 5-Time Male Vocalist of the Year, Russell Moore, recently announced the addition of  Dustin Pyrtle to his award-winning band, IIIrd Tyme Out. Pyrtle...
video

How well can you pronounce these Georgia towns?

Sandy Springs to host Itzhak Perlman violin recital in February

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Manheim Steamroller

Long Live The Queen: Medieval Times Atlanta debuts first-ever female-led show

Georgia Politics

Fulton County will open 15 early voting sites for December 4...

Fulton County voters can once again cast their ballots early for the Dec. 4, 2018 General and Special Election Runoff. Early voting...

Second debate between Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp canceled

Debate Recap: Abrams, Kemp and Industrial Hemp

The first debate between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams is tonight

Georgia Voter Purges: How we got here and what you need...

Special Features

Today's Weather

Atlanta
clear sky
47.9 ° F
51.8 °
43 °
63 %
3.2mph
1 %
Sun
62 °
Mon
61 °
Tue
62 °
Wed
54 °
Thu
39 °

Most Popular Articles of 2018

Georgia has new laws on the books this month. Do you know about them?

The Gist: Every year on July 1, new laws go into effect in Georgia. If you don't actively pay attention to what your...

Georgia Secretary of State’s Office releases number of ballots were impacted by court orders

Georgia Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden released the number of absentee and provisional ballots that were affected by two court orders requiring...

All Aboard: Thomas the Tank Engine set to roll through Georgia

Thomas the Tank Engine is rolling through Georgia and making a stop in Cordele at the end of October.

Starting July 1, it is free to freeze your credit in Georgia

This year, Gov. Nathan Deal signed Senate Bill 376, allowing Georgians to freeze and thaw their credit reports free of charge beginning...

Fulton County task force to tackle sex trafficking ahead of Super Bowl

With the Super Bowl coming to Atlanta in under five months, the Fulton County Sex Trafficking Task Force is taking aim at...

Things To Do

Liz Russo and Beat Bugs headline Aurora Theatre’s winter lineup

Theatergoers can look forward to a month full of sensational programming at Aurora Theatre as it kicks-off 2019. Guests of all ages are invited to celebrate...

Atlanta Boat Show sails into town next week

The 2019 Progressive® Insurance Atlanta Boat Show is coming ashore to the Georgia World Congress Center Hall A Jan. 10 through 13, 2019, showcasing more...

Paul Bunyan and the Tall Tale Medicine Show heads to Atlanta

It’s time to saddle up for a 10-gallon historical hoedown. The Center for Puppetry Arts is rounding up some of America’s most...

Want to bring all the birds to your yard? This class will show you...

The new year is here, offering a fresh start to gardens indoors and out. To celebrate, the pros at Pike Nurseries are welcoming...

Are you planning to go to the Peach Drop on New Year’s Eve? Here’s...

Underground Atlanta is playing host to Atlanta's New Year's Eve Peach Drop once again this year and if you're planning to go...

Editor's Pick

More

5 of the strangest things that happened...

The Cows Are Coming Home... on the Interstate Why did the cow cross...

Politics, transit, and hard good-byes marked 2018...

In 2018, Georgia elected a new governor, said goodbye to an old one, welcomed a new mayor of Atlanta, and cried over...

Georgia to get $16.3 million in settlement...

Wells Fargo will pay $16.3 million to Georgians to resolve claims for alleged unfair and deceptive trade practices. The $16 million is...

Most Popular

When will Brian Kemp be sworn in...

Brian Kemp's road to the Georgia governor's mansion was not an easy one. First, he had to get...

A Stone Mountain man was arrested for...

A Stone Mountain man was recently arrested for attempting to abandon his dog along the side of the road. The incident took...

What happened between Katt Williams and Wanda...

First there was a heated dispute between Kat Williams and V-103's Wanda Smith during an interview Friday. Then, there were reports that...
© Copyright The Georgia Sun 2018.