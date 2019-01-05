Top Stories
When will Brian Kemp be sworn in as governor of Georgia?
Brian Kemp's road to the Georgia governor's mansion was not an easy one. First, he had to get...
Grady Memorial tackles ER overuse
The target group are people who have visited the ER at least six times over a six-month period. Many are poor and...
Portrait of Governor Nathan Deal unveiled at State Capitol
Gov. Nathan Deal was today joined by First Lady Sandra Deal, chief of staff Chris Riley and House Speaker David Ralston to...
A Stone Mountain man was arrested for attempting to abandon his...
A Stone Mountain man was recently arrested for attempting to abandon his dog along the side of the road. The incident took...
Your Family
How to raise a confident child
(Family Features) From taking steps toward the stairs to learning that bubbles don't taste good, exploration is a part of development for...
News You Can Use
Here’s where you can dispose of your Christmas tree in Gwinnett...
Don't leave your used Christmas tree by the curb after you take it down. Bring it to the annual Bring One for...
Want to know more about local government? Chamblee 101 may be...
If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about local government and how it operates, then Chamblee 101 is for you.
Georgia singer Russell Moore taps Dustin Pyrtle as new band member
The International Bluegrass Music Association's 5-Time Male Vocalist of the Year, Russell Moore, recently announced the addition of Dustin Pyrtle to his award-winning band, IIIrd Tyme Out. Pyrtle...
Georgia Politics
Fulton County will open 15 early voting sites for December 4...
Fulton County voters can once again cast their ballots early for the Dec. 4, 2018 General and Special Election Runoff. Early voting...